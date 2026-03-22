Danica Patrick Loses Major TV Gig

Former professional racecar driver Danica Patrick has lost her Formula 1 coverage with Sky Sports gig just after Apple picked up rights in the US.

While speaking to The Associated Press, Patrick stated that she wasn’t fired. Instead, she was the one who initiated her exit. She had held her coverage position since 2021.

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“I called after the season last year and just said it was time for me to move on,” she explained. “I felt like I had taken in a great experience in F1 and was ready to have more time for other projects and interests.”

Patrick also spoke about her next project. “I am building a new company,” she pointed out. “I am also new to a couple of boards with big plans, and very busy punishing myself by learning new sports like tennis, golf, and skiing.”

She then noted that she enjoyed her time in Formula 1, even though it was demanding at times.

“I had an amazing time with the Sky Sports team,” Patrick continued. “They were the reason I did it for so long. It was a lot of work — more than being a driver in many ways during a race weekend — especially in terms of time commitment at the track. However, as a group, we made it fun. I also learned a lot about F1 and the drivers and became a much bigger fan, so that was fun too.”

Patrick then added that Formula 1 is very entertaining, with her favorite part being the team principals. “They understand the assignment of good television while obviously being incredible at running race teams.”

Patrick previously raced in the IndyCar Series. She made her debut in 2005 at 21 years old. She later moved to NASCAR, concluding her professional racing career in 2018.