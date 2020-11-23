Tristan Thompson's $19M Boston Celtics Deal Sparks Response From Kim Kardashian

✖

Tristan Thompson is with a new NBA team, signing a two-year, $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics, according to Yahoo! Sports. And when Kim Kardashian heard the news, she sent a message to the former Cleveland Cavaliers star. Kardashian went to her Instagram story on Saturday to congratulate Thompson.

"Congrats [Tristan Thompson]," Kardashian wrote as reported by Us Weekly. "Boston here we come!!!" This comes after Thompson and Khloe Kardashian reportedly got back together in August after quarantining together for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They started dating in 2016 but split after Thompson was seen getting very close to multiple women while Khloe was pregnant with True, their now 2-year-old daughter. They reunited but split again after Thompson was caught kissing Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former best friend.

One source told Us Weekly in September that Khole is looking to move forward with the NBA champion. “It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point," the source stated. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time."

Earlier this month Larsa Pippen spoke out about how she dated Thompson and introduced him to the Kardashian family before he met Khloe. "I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had," she said, according to Elle. "I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don't even care. It's whatever. I'm the type of person that doesn't chase what's not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don't do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead."

Thompson spent his first nine seasons with the Cavaliers. He was drafted by the team No. 4 overall by the Cavs in 2011 and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2012. Thompson helped the team win an NBA Championship in 2016.