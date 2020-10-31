Trevor Lawrence: Clemson's Dabo Swinney Updates QB's Health Status

✖

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 this past week, making him unable to play against Boston College on Saturday. Before the highly-anticipated game, head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update about his star player. He said that Lawrence is "doing great" in isolation.

"He’s doing great. He spoke to the team last night," Swinney said during an appearance on College GameDay. "We Zoomed him in, modern technology and all. He’s doing well and disappointed he can’t play today." The Clemson Tigers turned to freshman QB DJ Uiagalelei for Saturday's game against Boston College, who threw the first touchdown pass of his career.

Clemson continued further coronavirus testing on Friday after Lawrence's positive diagnosis. Swinney said that there were no other positive cases. "Our guys have done a great job of how we mitigate our meetings, how we eat and how we travel," Swinney said. "It’s become our norm. Guys are doing a great job."

Following Saturday's game against Boston College, No. 1 Clemson will prepare for a massive showdown with No. 4 Notre Dame. The game will have major implications for the college football playoffs, but Swinney told ESPN that he wouldn't provide a timeline for when his star QB will return to the lineup. "I'm just focused on trying to win the game today," Swinney said.

A national championship-winning player, Lawrence is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has developed a reputation as a winner while leading the Tigers to two consecutive national championship games, losing one to No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers. Lawrence started the 2020 season efficiently, throwing for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes through six games and helping the team land the top ranking in the nation again.

Many expect Lawrence to leave Clemson early and declare that he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft, but this is not a guarantee. He could ultimately choose to return to the school for his senior season. Swinney doesn't know what Lawrence plans to do, but he said he would welcome him back.

"I mean, we’ll certainly let him stay if that’s what he wants to do," Swinney said on SiriusXM Radio. "But I'd be surprised if he’s back with the Tigers next year, but who knows? You never know. I didn’t think Christian Wilkins was coming back, but he did."