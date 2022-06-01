Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Blasts 'Absurd and Very False' Claim Amidst Rumored Breakup

✖

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have reportedly broken up. But, there appear to be some conflicting reports about what led to the split. Barstool Sports initially reported that they broke up because Kelce allegedly made Nicole pay for half of everything while they were in a relationship. Nicole soon took to Twitter to dispel that report, which she called "absurd and very false."

This situation began on Friday when Barstool Sports released a report that purported to explain the reason behind Kelce and Nicole's split. In the article, a supposed friend of Nicole's said that she was the one to break things off after Kelce allegedly wished that they go 50/50 on everything involving their relationship. The source claimed, "Travis is very cheap. In the beginning, he tried to make Kayla 'prove' that she wasn't with him for the money ... so she had to pay half of everything."Half of every date, every trip, everything."

Not sure where y’all got this nonsense from, but it’s absurd and very false. https://t.co/WQBVKQgTJL — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) May 28, 2022

Soon enough, Nicole addressed the allegation on Twitter. She wrote that she was unsure where they "got this nonsense from." The model added that the report is "very absurd and false." Distractify noted that Nicole's statement was especially interesting given these reports. While she dispelled this rumor about the end of their relationship, she did not deny that they have called it quits. So, it seems as though Kelce and Nicole have indeed broken up. The publication also shared that the pair have removed all photos of each other from their respective social media pages, another sign that they've ended their relationship.

This isn't the first time that Kelce and Nicole have called it quits. Back in August 2020, it was reported that the football player and his girlfriend broke up. At the time, the Kansas City Chiefs athlete confirmed the breakup by posting an announcement on social media, which he soon deleted. Nicole seemingly responded to the news by deleting all photos of Kelce from her Instagram account. Amidst reports that they broke up, it was rumored that Kelce cheated on Nicole, leading to the end of their relationship. However, he addressed the rumor and denied that any cheating took place. Kelce stated, "This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up. Take all your hatred somewhere else, please."