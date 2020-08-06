Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Break Up

✖

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his longtime girlfriend Kayla Nicole have called it quits. Kelce confirmed the breakup on a now-deleted post on social media, which was obtained by TMZ. In the screenshot, Kelce responded to the rumors of him cheating on Nicole, which some have assumed led to the breakup. at the same time, Nicole deleted all their pics together on Instagram.

Kelce and Nicole went public with their relationship in 2017. Their relationship began after Kelce broke up with Maya Benberry, who was the winner of Kelce's reality dating show, Catching Kelce. "I made an announcement that me and Travis broke up, which we did," Benberry said on her YouTube channel in December 2016 (via Kansas City Star). Benberry did say that she and Kelce are "still good friends" and the relationship "is the best it's ever been, because there’s no pressure."

According to her Instagram account, Nicole is an on-camera host that has appeared on NBA, BET, BallisLife, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, AllDefDigital. She also does some modeling work and uses her platform to promote different products. Kelce and Nicole were always together and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith seemed to like the two as a couple as he mentioned Kelce's great off-the-field decisions on an episode of Frist Take.

As Kelce moves on from his longtime relationship with Nicole, he will now focus on the 2020 NFL season. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl back in February, and Kelce was a big reason for the team's success, catching 97 passes for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. And in the Super Bowl, Kelce caught six passes for 43 yards and one touchdown. At the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, Kelce was so excited about winning, he dropped the F-bomb when speaking the fans.

The NFL Network recently released its list of the top 100 players in 2020, and Kelce came in at No. 18, which was his highest ranking ever. According to Arrowhead Pride, Kelce was listed 21st in 2019, 24th in 2018, 26th in 2017 and 91st in 2016. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round back in 2013 from Cincinnati. Along with winning the Super Bowl, Kelce has been named to the Pro Bowl five times and was recently named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.