Chiefs' Travis Kelce Denies Cheating on Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, ended their relationship earlier this month. But while there were rumors of Kelce cheating on Nicole, the Pro Bowl tight end says that is not the case. In a now-deleted Twitter post, Kelce called out a person who posted a link that allegedly shows Kelce with another woman.

"This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up," Kelce wrote via TMZ. "Take all your hatred somewhere else, please." There reason why Kelce and Nicole called things will likely never be known, but when Kelce denied the rumors of him cheating, Nicole also deleted her Instagram photos of the two together. Kelce and Nicole made their relationship public in 2017. According to Nicole's Instagram account, she is an on-camera host that has appeared on NBA, BET, BallisLife, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, AllDefDigital. She also did some modeling work and used her platform to promote various products.

Kelce's focus is currently on the 2020 NFL season, and he looks to help the Chiefs win another Super Bowl. In 2019, Kelce caught 97 passes for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns. Kelce is considered one of the best tight ends in football, along with George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes there is no tight end in the NFL better than the Cincinnati alum.

"He's had about four or five (it's four) consecutive 1,000-plus-yard seasons," Smith said of Kelce via NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's good for at least 85 receptions a season. I think last year he had about 97 for twelve-hundred (yards) and change. Travis Kelce's the real deal as far as I'm concerned." Kelce is signed through the 2022 season. When asked about his future in the NFL, Kelce said he looks to play for the Chiefs as long as possible.

"I can't even fathom wearing another jersey," Kelce said back in May via Arrowhead Pride. I can't fathom playing under a different coach, under a different organization. Everybody here knows that I love this city for everything that it has given me, it has given the Chiefs since I've been here, and I don't plan on playing anywhere else for the rest of my career." Kelce also said he loves "playing for this organization and obviously, coach (Andy) Reid."