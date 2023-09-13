Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dating?

Rumors are soaring that sparks are flying for Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Following Swift's breakup from her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and after Kelce revealed that he attempted to give the "Anti-Hero" singer his number, speculation has swirled that the pair are dating, but it seems the reports are nothing more than rumors.

Although the pair are reported to be hanging out, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Swift and Kelce "are not officially dating." At this time, neither Swift nor Kelce have addressed the speculation of a romantic relationship between them. Several outlets have reported that the duo have been "hanging out" lately, with an insider claiming to the Messenger that Swift "saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago." Swift and Kelce have not been spotted out in public together.

Reports of a possible romance come on the heels of Kelce's confession of his failed attempt to give his number to Swift. During an appearance on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, co-hosted by his brother Jason, in July, Kelce he attempted to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour shows at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, but ultimately wasn't able to do so.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he revealed, referencing the fan-started trend of handing out friendship bracelets at Swift's shows.

Kelce, however, wasn't planning on handing Swift just any bracelet. The football star explained that he "received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." Unfortunately for Kelce, he missed his shot, as he joked that Swift "doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

For now, it seems that Swift is enjoying life as a single lady. The "Cruel Summer" songstress, who is now busy with the international legs of her The Eras Tour, previously dated 32-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn for six years. The former couple called it quits earlier this year, it was revealed in April. Following the breakup, Swift briefly dated 34-year-old British singer Matty Healy from The 1975, but the pair called things off in June.