Travis Kelce Reacts to Stats About Taylor Swift Improving His Game

Taylor Swift has been the talk of the NFL this year with her dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. And when the 12-time Grammy Award winner attends the Chiefs game, Kelce plays at an elite level. On the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, asked him about his stats when Swift watched him play live.

"Taylor was in attendance," Jason said, per The Messenger. "It's turning out it's good she was in attendance because they put your stats up when she's at the game and when she's not at the game. I don't know if you're aware of this."

"How could I not be aware of this?" Travis responded. Jason was referring to a graphic by CBS Sports that shows the impact Swift has made on Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, CBS revealed that Travis is averaging 99 yards per game when Swift is in attendance. When she is not a Chiefs game, the two-time Super Bowl champion is only averaging 46.5 yards per contest.

CBS just ran this ‘You Belong with TE” graphic — comparing Travis Kelce’s stats with/without Taylor Swift in attendance: pic.twitter.com/A8vtvvmAvS — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 22, 2023

Jason mentioned this to Travis, who said, "As it says in the edit or whatever it is, 'Left To His Own Devices. Well put. Hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence." There's no denying that Travis Kelce does big things when Swift is present. In the game against the Chargers, Kelce caught 12 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown. It's the best total for Kelce this season, and he's on track to have another 1,000-yard season.

"The main thing is the way he's able to recognize coverage and adjust on the fly," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the game, per ESPN. "We always talk about it, but it's something that you can't take for granted. It's almost like he's playing Madden. He can read the coverage and stop in the windows and be open and be on the same page as me at all times and so he did a great job. It seems like he does it week in and week out and that's why he's the player that he is and he'll be a Hall of Famer one day."