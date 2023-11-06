Travis Kelce Makes Kansas City Chiefs History After Win Against Miami Dolphins

Travis Kelce now stands alone in the Kansas City Chiefs record books. The veteran tight end caught three passes for 14 yards in the Chiefs' win against the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday and now has 10,941 receiving yards in his career. He surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez to become the team's all-time leading receiver.

While Kelce has more receiving yards than any player in Chiefs history, he still chasing a couple more records. The 34-year-old currently has 871 career receptions which is second behind Gonzalez (916). Kelce is also behind Gonzalez in career touchdown receptions as he has 73 and Gonzalez has 76.

Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to Gonzalez about Kelce's chances of breaking his records. "It's going to happen. It's not if, it's just when," Gonzalez said. "They're rolling right now. Like I said, the connection between him and Patrick, and then with Andy, the genius playcaller that he is, these guys really, it's almost, you can't be stopped. I look at it sometimes, I'm like, 'Why is there not two or three people on Travis?'

"When I would play sometimes if it was third down or we get down to the red zone, there'd be two guys on me for sure, sometimes even three. And I look at the way Kelce's over there scoring touchdowns with nobody around him, and I think it calls to the danger of Patrick Mahomes, where you can't just double-team Travis because he'll just throw to somebody else and kill you, or Andy Reid's schemes. So these guys, they compliment each other, so it's like the perfect storm, and they're rolling."

Kelce has had a big year on and off the field. The two-time Super Bowl champion has gained a lot of attention for his relationship with music superstar Taylor Swift. But he continues to do good work on the football field as he has caught 57 passes for 597 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. Kelce is coming off arguably his best year, tallying 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2022 season.