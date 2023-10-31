Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Could Be Ready to Take Next Step in Romance

It looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking their relationship to the next level. According to PEOPLE, things are getting "more serious" between the "22" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. This came after Swift was seen kissing Kelce on the cheek after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

"It's quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values," a source told PEOPLE while also saying that Kelce is "sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around."

Following the Chiefs' win against the Chargers, Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, spoke to PEOPLE about Swift. "I'll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her," Ed said. "We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can."

Ed added: "And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot." Swift and Kelce were first seen together in late September when Swift, 33, was seen at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game. She has attended three more games this season, and the Chiefs have won every game that had Swift in the stands. Kelce, 34, has seen his production improve when Swift is at a game. In the four games, Kelce has caught 34 passes for 432 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite their busy schedules, Swift and Kelce are looking to make things work. A source told PEOPLE: "There's not some looming date like, 'Oh, she's going back on tour' and 'his football schedule is getting crazy.' They'll figure it out. He's said it himself, he knows what he signed up for with this attention, but they've spent time under the radar too. They're giving things a real try."