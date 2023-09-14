Tour de France Cyclist Nathan Van Hooydonck and Pregnant Wife Involved in Serious Car Crash

Nathan Van Hooydonck, a cyclist from Belgium, was involved in a serious car accident with his pregnant wife on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The accident happened in Belgium when Van Hooydonck accidentally accelerated across a busy junction at the traffic light on Tuesday morning. That led to a crash involving five motorists, and the police had to close the road. Van Hooydonck was taken to the hospital in "critical condition." His wife, Alicia Cara, was also taken to the hospital but was not injured.

Van Hooydonck, 27, competes for Jumbo Visma who issued a statement about the accident. "We can confirm that earlier today our rider Nathan van Hooydonck became unwell while driving his car, leading to his involvement in a traffic accident," the statement read. "He was subsequently transported to the hospital, where he is receiving good medical care. We cannot confirm rumours that his condition is critical. He is undergoing further medical examinations. Thank you all for your messages to Nathan and the team."

Jumbo Visma gave an update on Hooydonck later in the day. "Nathan Van Hooydonck is awake and doesn't suffer injuries because of the traffic accident earlier today," the team said. "His health situation is not critical. Further medical examinations have to determine why Nathan became unwell, while driving his car. We want to thank everyone for the messages and the medical staff in the hospital for taking such good care of Nathan and his family."

At the time, the team was competing in Vuelta a España and Jonas Vingegaard won the 16th stage. After the win, Vingegaard dedicated the win to Van Hooydonck. "We heard the news just before the start this morning," he said. "On days like this, it's not easy to keep the focus on cycling. I knew that I wanted to win for Nathan. I am happy with this win, but my thoughts are with him. I hope Nathan will be back to his old self soon. He always sacrifices himself for others. He and I have spent a lot of time together over the past few years, and I've built up a good relationship with him. He is always there for me. I hope that Nathan and his wife will be all right soon." Van Hooydonck finished 93rd in this year's Tour de France. Earlier this year, Van Hooydonck finished second in the Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne in Belgium.