Tony Romo Weighs in on Tom Brady’s Likelihood of Returning Next Season

Tom Brady will not be able to defend his Super Bowl title as the New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Saturday night. But was Saturday night the last time we will see Brady in a Patriots uniform? Tony Romo of CBS Sports was calling the game and he was asked about Brady’s future. Romo not only said Brady will be back with the Patriots but he will be better than ever as long as he gets some help around him.

“He is not done,” Romo said. “He needs help around him…I think he’s coming back, and I think he’s gonna be very motivated to possibly show people that at that next stage, he’s not done.”

Fan agreed with Romo as one fan commented: “With any weapons like teams have that’s still playing owww yeah Brady would be nasty and getting #7 believe that! Brady’s still a Beast but all greats need Par players in key spots to Elite Compete.”

Tony Romo on Tom Brady: “He is not done. He needs help around him…I think he’s coming back, and I think he’s gonna be very motivated to possibly show people that at that next stage, he’s not done.”#Romostradamus pic.twitter.com/ZqewzB6zPg — Young Boston™ (@YoungBostonTM) January 6, 2020

“Exactly!” another fan added. “I thought @tonyromo’s commentary about TB during the game was bang on. He did the job, he knows what it means to be in a position where you’ve got no help.”

On Wednesday night, Brady went to Instagram to announce he will be back for the 2020 season and possibly longer.

He wrote: “In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

But will Brady be back with the Patriots or will he have to sign with another team? It would be interesting to see Brady in a different uniform, but do the Patriots really want to move on from him and start from scratch? Despite a disappointing end to the season, the Patriots finished the year with a 12-4 record and they won the AFC East for the 11th consecutive season. If New England moves on from Brady, they will need to sign a veteran quarterback and draft one in the early rounds this year.

No matter what the Patriots decide to do, it will be a very interesting offseason in New England.