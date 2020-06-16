Tony Hawk Reveals Brutal Hand Injury

✖

Tony Hawk just suffered a brutal injury to his hand. The skateboarding legend went to social media to reveal his broken finger he suffered in a skateboarding accident. He showed himself outside the emergency room and then showed the X-rays later in the week.

Hawk 52, thanked his emergency room doctor for putting the finger back together and wished everyone better 2020. When showing the X-rays, Hawk revealed the ring he was earning had to be cut off to repair the bone. When it was all said and done, Hawk's finger will recover and will continue to sake at a high level. And when fans saw Hawks broken finger, they showed their support. One fan wrote on Twitter: "I’m 41 and started skateboarding in February so I'd have a hobby to do with my son. I’m fairly good but fell and broke my arm two weeks ago. I'm just waiting on the Dr. to give me permission to get right back out there!"

My summary of 2020 (so far): a middle finger, but make it dislocated.

Thanks to Dr. Cho for putting it back where it belongs. Here’s to more healing for everyone in the other half. pic.twitter.com/EMyzbvVCLU — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 7, 2020

Just received my x-rays from Saturday’s debacle. They had to cut my ring off before returning my bones to their full upright and locked position. My fingers are still sore / stiff / swollen but mostly functional. And I still love my job. 💀🤘🏽🛹 pic.twitter.com/fbvWUdszJD — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 10, 2020

Hawk, 52, had made a name for himself as a skateboarder. His impact on the sport has led to him having a number of endorsement deals over the years, but most fans will know him from his video games Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+ 2, which remastered versions will be released for Playstation 4 and Xbox One in September. "We've been having talks over the years of the potential of it, and finally, I literally sat down with Bobby Kotick. We were actually talking about other things in regards to my charity, and he just casually threw out, 'Why don't we remake THPS?'" Hawk said to IGN. "And I said, 'You don't understand how many people ask me that.' And he said, 'Well, you know, we've had success with a couple of other remasters, so why don't we think about it.'"

Along with re-releasing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+ 2, Hawk is making young fans happy. In May, Hawk sent a young fan from Georgia his own skateboard after he tried to send his own skateboard to Hawk. The young fan asked the FedEx driver if he could send it to Hawk, which led to the FedEx driver going to TikTok and asking for Hawk's help. Hawk responded and it was a done deal.