Tommy Lasorda: Tim McGraw Honors Late Baseball Legend in Heartfelt Tribute

✖

MLB Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. The Dodgers confirmed his death, saying that he had suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest. The news prompted thousands of tributes on social media from Dodgers fans, including Tim McGraw.

The country superstar paid tribute to Lasorda with the photo of the two of them sitting next to each other at a ballpark. McGraw had on a Dodgers hat and showed his excitement about spending time with a baseball legend. "Got to hang with Mr Lasorda at a game a few years back... He told me some great stories about my Dad 'Tug.' I'll always cherish that conversation. Rest well in baseball heaven skip," McGraw wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

The country star was one of many posting tributes to Lasorda following the Hall of Famer's death. Musician Justin Timberlake also posted a long message on his social media talking about spending time with Lasorda over the years. He posted a photo of the two of them together backstage at SNL and told multiple stories about the baseball legend.

"This man was always so kind to me. He had the best stories about legendary moments in [Dodgers] baseball history and the best stories about life," Timberlake wrote in part. "He had the type of personality that could light up a room — and when he spoke, you could hear a pin drop... A true 1 of 1."

Timberlake used a story about his stepfather meeting Lasorda as an example of Lasorda's heart. He explained that the baseball legend showed up at his apartment in New York City and spent a long time telling his stepfather stories about the Dodgers and various memorable moments from the franchise's history.

"I feel lucky to have shared time with you Mr. 'Tommy' Lasorda," Timberlake wrote in closing. "I’m sure you’re already raising a little bit of hell up there..." He joined thousands talking about Lasorda's legacy while paying tribute to him.

The late Dodgers manager sparked concern in November after news surfaced that he had been hospitalized due to heart issues. He was placed in ICU and hooked up to a ventilator. Though he ultimately made enough progress to leave ICU and begin his rehab at the Orange County hospital. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday, two days prior to his death.