Tommy Lasorda, Dodgers Legend, Dead at 93

Major League Baseball is mourning the death of a legend. Tommy Lasorda, a two-time World Series champion manager, has passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday. The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed the news with a statement.

"Lassora suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home at 10:09 p.m.," the team said. He was transported to the hospital with resuscitation in progress. He was pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m." Lasorda previously sparked concern in mid-November when he was admitted to the hospital with heart issues. He was placed in the ICU and hooked up to a ventilator. He was sedated and was "resting comfortably." Lasorda previously had a heart attack in 2012 at the age of 84.

Prior to his hospitalization, Lasorda sat in the stands in Arlington, Texas, and watched the Dodgers face the Rays during the World Series. The Southern California team won the series 4-2 and secured the first championship since 1988. The Dodgers joined the Lakers in bringing titles back to Los Angeles during the 2020 season.

A member of the Hall of Fame, Lasorda first began his baseball career in 1945 by signing with the Phillies. He then spent time with the Concord Weavers before joining the Army. He was on active duty from 1945 until 1947. Lasorda returned to baseball in 1948 and ultimately made his Major League debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954. He remained in MLB for three total seasons, registering 37 total strikeouts in the process.

Lasorda retired from professional baseball in 1960 but ultimately returned to the Dodgers as a scout. He later became the team manager in 1976 and kickstarted a very successful tenure with the franchise. Under his leadership, the Dodgers compiled a record of 1,599–1,439, placing Lasorda 22nd on the all-time wins list. The team won two World Series (1981, 1988), four National League pennants and eight division titles.

Lasorda was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997 after retiring due to health issues. He drove himself to the hospital one day after his final game while complaining about abdominal pains, but he actually had a heart attack. Lasorda walked away from the game weeks later.

The retirement was partially short-lived as Lasorda came out of retirement in 2000 to lead the United States team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. He helped the team win a gold medal after defeating Cuba. He became the first manager in MLB history to win a World Series and lead a team to an Olympic gold medal.