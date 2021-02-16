Tom Brady's Net Worth: What to Know

✖

Tom Brady has been playing in the NFL for over 20 years and continues to make history. Earlier this month, the 43-year-old quarterback led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win in 18 years. And for Brady, he has now won seven Super Bowls, which leads to the question of what is Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady is valued at $250 million. That's a big number, but Celebrity Net Worth also mentions that his wife, Gisele Bundchen has a net worth of $400 million. Together, the couple has a net worth of $650 million, making them one of the biggest wealthiest couples in sports.

Brady's salary for the 2020 season was close to $30 million, according to Spotrac. He received a base salary of $15 million while earning a roster bonus of $10 million. Brady also received incentives for winning in the playoffs, winning the Super Bowl and being named Super Bowl MVP. In March of 2020, Brady signed a two-year $50 million contract with the Buccaneers and will make at least $25 million in 2021.

With Brady winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVP awards, he has nothing left to prove in terms of his legacy. Most fans and experts call him the GOAT as he's considered the best player in NFL history. However, Brady will play next year and likely in 2022 if he continues to stay healthy.

"In the end I just try to do the best that I can do with every situation," Brady said to reporters earlier this month when talking about his career. You understand that there are a lot of people that have supported me over the time to get to this point. I think any time you get the chance to realize your dreams – between high school, college and pro football, I've been doing this for almost 30 years. I'm just so appreciative of all the different people who have helped me along the way. So grateful for all of the experiences that I've had. Hopefully I can, in my own way, give back as best I can to other people who are maybe looking to achieve and accomplish their dreams too."