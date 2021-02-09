Tom Brady's Diet: What the Super Bowl MVP Eats to Stay in Incredible Shape

✖

Sunday night, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, earning MVP in the process. He did so at the age of 43, sparking comments about his appearance and diet. Several fans wondered what Brady eats to look like he is in his mid-30s while continuing to perform long after other players retire.

According to the Daily Mail, Brady follows an organic, gluten-free diet. He does not consume white sugar and white flour, nor does he drink coffee. He also avoids certain vegetables that can cause inflammation, including tomatoes, eggplant, capsicum and mushrooms. Dairy is out of the question for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. In order to remain hydrated, Brady tries to drink at least a gallon of water each day.

The outlet provided a graphic that showed off some meal samples for the veteran quarterback. He starts his day with a glass of electrolyte-infused water and then eats a breakfast featuring eggs and avocado. He caps off his morning workout with another glass of electrolyte water and a protein shake, setting the stage for a lunchtime salad with nuts and fish.

Dinner is straightforward and features chicken with roasted vegetables. If Brady gets hungry between meals, he relies on hummus, guacamole or mixed nuts. Gameday is different in that Brady consumes a smoothie, as well as an almond butter and peanut butter jelly sandwich, which fuel him on the football field. Brady's reported favorite smoothie features blueberries, banana, hemp and chia seeds, walnuts, almond butter and hemp milk.

"The regimen I follow is a mix of Eastern and Western philosophies," Brady wrote in his 2017 book, The TB12 Method. "Some of these principles have been around for thousands of years. My nutritional regimen may seem restrictive to some people, but to me it feels unnatural to eat any other way. Many people have conditioned their bodies to a nutritional regiment made up of lots of white or pale-looking foods — french fries, potato chips, white bread, chicken nuggets — that don’t exist in nature."

While Brady may follow a strict diet, that does not mean that he skips out on treats. He previously conducted an interview with Men's Health to discuss his daily routine and revealed that he eats bacon if he has a craving. Additionally, Brady will also kick back with some pizza or eat some dark chocolate.

"If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece. Same with pizza. You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life," Brady said during the interview. "What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like s— and then wonder, 'Why am I eating s— pizza?'"