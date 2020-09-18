Tom Brady Reportedly Wanted to Play for Saints If Drew Brees Retired

✖

Tom Brady is happy he's a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he came close to signing with another team from the NFC South. According to Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN, the Saints were looking Brady as their next quarterback if Drew Brees retired this past offseason. Brady was very interested in going there as he had a "respectful relationship" with Saints coach Sean Payton.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network also reported that Brady was ready to replace Brees in New Orleans. "Brady made no secret of the fact that if (Drew) Brees was retiring and heading to the TV booth, Brady would like to replace him. Brady mentioned this, sources say, to a few Saints players, knowing that word would get back," Rapoport said. "New Orleans was into it, as well, with Brady seen by head coach Sean Payton as the perfect replacement for Brees."

It was reported that Brees told the Saints he was planning to retire, and once he finished playing in the Pro Bowl, he visited TV networks for a broadcasting job. However, Brees ultimately made the decision to return for at least one more season, which led to Brady signing with the Bucs. Before that, the Saints talked about how the six-time Super Bowl winner could fit in the team's offense. ESPN also reported the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins have also expressed interest in Brady, but the talks never progressed.

This past Sunday, the Brady and the Bucs took on Brees and the Saints. Brady struggled in his Bucs debut which led to the team losing to the Saints 34-23. Brady scored three total touchdowns but also threw two interceptions and recorded a passer rating of 78.4.

"They were bad throws," Brady said after the game, referring to the two picks. "It doesn't matter how much talent you have if you throw an interception returned for a touchdown. I've got to correct that." Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, won on Sunday, 21-11, with new quarterback Cam Newton. Pats head coach Bill Belichick was impressed with what he saw from the former Carolina Panthers QB.

"Cam's been great for us. ... He's a very, very unselfish player," Belichick said to reporters. "He's a great teammate. He's earned everybody's respect, really, daily. He just continues to do everything that he can to help our team and that's really all you can ask from anyone, and he continually does that, puts himself last and puts the team first.