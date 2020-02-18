Drew Brees Announces He Will Return for 2020 Season

Drew Brees will be back this fall. On Instagram, the New Orleans Saints quarterback announced he will return for the 2020 season after considering retiring from the NFL. Brees will be a free agent in March but he’s now expected to sign a new deal with the Saints.

“My feelings about the 2020 season!” Brees wrote in an Instagram post with a picture of mountains. “I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last month, Brees said he would play for the Saints in 2020, but at that point in time, he wasn’t sure if he was going to retire for the game or not.

“I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of [returning],” Brees said to NFL Network’s Jane Slater during the Pro Bowl. “To me, each one of these contracts, I don’t know how many it’s been with the Saints, I’ve played with them 14 years, it’s not a matter of if it gets done, it’s when. At this stage of my career, it’s not a given that I’m coming back every year, but when that time comes, I’ll always be a Saint.”

“I wanted to give it at least a few weeks, months, postseason, just to take a deep breath and decompress a little bit and get some time with the family and then just reassess,” Brees continued.

Brees has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league in the last decade and a half. He led the Saints to a Super Bowl win during the 2009 season and he was named Super Bowl MVP. Last year, Brees missed five games due to an injured thumb, but he still helped the Saints post a 13-3 record and an NFC South championship. The team lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

“You’ve got no other choice but to move on and get better as a result of it,” Brees said. “We learn something every time around. We’re not going to be discouraged. We’re not going to take the results of the last three playoffs — with some crazy things happening, obviously, kind of unprecedented things happening — and deter us from still striving to accomplish the ultimate goal. I feel like we have all the pieces in place. We have a great foundation. Great culture. We have all the makings of a championship team.”

With Brees returning to the Saints, this means backup QB Teddy Bridgewater who started the five games last season, will likely not return since he will be a free agent.