Tom Brady Trolled by Ohio State Mascot for Unintentional Endorsement

Tom Brady will now have to be careful when it comes to addressing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans. On Wednesday, Brutus Buckeye, the official mascot of Ohio State University shared Brady's video of him addressing Bucs fans for the first time. However, Brutus only shared the last few seconds of the video with him saying "Let's go Bucs." With Ohio State being called the Buckeyes, Brutus used Brady's video to make it seem as if the six-time Super Bowl champion is endorsing the Big Ten school.

For those who have followed Brady's career, he would never do anything like that since he attended the University of Michigan. Brady became a star during his time with the New England Patriots, but he did some good things with the Wolverines as well. In his four seasons at Michigan, Brady threw for 4,773 yards 30 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He was a two time Big Ten honorable mention selection in 1998 and 1998 and he was on the 1997 team that won the national championship.

A quick PSA from an old friend 😉#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/m6WfandwPU — Brutus Buckeye (@Brutus_Buckeye) April 29, 2020

"I'm so happy to be in Tampa Bay and I wanted to say, thank you guys for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms -- outside of getting kicked out of the park the other day," Brady said in the full video posted by the Buccaneers on Twitter. "I'm so excited to be a Buc. We have an incredibly exciting season ahead. I can't wait 'til we can get together as a team, start our practices and start working hard to improve. There's a lot of work to be put in between now and the start of the season. But I'm looking forward to seeing you guys at Raymond James (Stadium) in a couple short months. I can promise you that. So stay safe everyone and let's go Bucs!"

Brutus was just having some fun with his old rival, but Brady joining the Bucs was a surprising move as Brady was with the Pats since 2000. There are a number of reasons why Brady decided to move and head down south, but ultimately, he accomplished everything he needed to with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVP awards. He looks to lead the Bucs to a couple of Super Bowl victories before his career comes to an end.