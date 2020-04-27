Tom Brady Sends Message to Buccaneers Fans, Jokes About Getting Kicked out of Park

✖

Tom Brady has not played one down of football for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the 42-year old already made an impact on the community. So far, he's been kicked out of a park that was closed and accidentally entered the wrong home during his first month in the city. On Sunday, Brady sent a message to Bucs fans while making a joke about the park incident.

"I'm so happy to be in Tampa Bay and I wanted to say, thank you guys for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms -- outside of getting kicked out of the park the other day," Brady said in a video posted by the Buccaneers on Twitter. "I'm so excited to be a Buc. We have an incredibly exciting season ahead. I can't wait 'til we can get together as a team, start our practices and start working hard to improve. There's a lot of work to be put in between now and the start of the season. But I'm looking forward to seeing you guys at Raymond James (Stadium) in a couple short months. I can promise you that. So stay safe everyone and let's go Bucs!"

It's a little strange to see Brady being a member of the Bucs as he was a member of the New England Patriots for 20 seasons. It looked like Brady was going to end his career in New England, but the decision for him to sign with the Bucs wasn't too much of a surprise. When he talked to reporters last month, Brady revealed why he decided to sign with a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2007.

"There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," he said. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role."

During his 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady led to team to nine Super Bowl appearances while winning six of them. He won the Super Bowl MVP award four times and won the NFL MVP award three times. Brady was recently named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.