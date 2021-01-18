Tom Brady's Touchdown Pass to Drew Brees' Son Has NFL Fans Emotional

Tom Brady and Drew Brees went toe-to-toe on Sunday night, and it was Brady that came out on top. However, when the game was over, the two got together on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field and hung out as it could be the last time the two face each other. The meeting was caught on video, and Brees was with his kids. Brady threw a touchdown pass to Brees' son, and the video has been viewed over 10 million times.

The reason Brady and Brees might have played against each other for the final time is Brees is likely retiring. It was reported that once the Saints' playoff run ends, Brees was calling it a career. When talking to reporters, Brees said he will take some time before he makes a decision, but with him getting emotional after the game, it's likely Sunday will be the last time he puts on a Saints uniform.

Brady and Brees are the two oldest starting QBs in the league and have accomplished a lot of a 20-year span in the NFL. Brady has won six Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards, while Brees is a Super Bowl winner and the NFL's all-time passing yards leader. Here's a look at fans reacting to Brady playing catch with Brees' son.