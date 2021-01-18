Tom Brady's Touchdown Pass to Drew Brees' Son Has NFL Fans Emotional
Tom Brady and Drew Brees went toe-to-toe on Sunday night, and it was Brady that came out on top. However, when the game was over, the two got together on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field and hung out as it could be the last time the two face each other. The meeting was caught on video, and Brees was with his kids. Brady threw a touchdown pass to Brees' son, and the video has been viewed over 10 million times.
The reason Brady and Brees might have played against each other for the final time is Brees is likely retiring. It was reported that once the Saints' playoff run ends, Brees was calling it a career. When talking to reporters, Brees said he will take some time before he makes a decision, but with him getting emotional after the game, it's likely Sunday will be the last time he puts on a Saints uniform.
Brady and Brees are the two oldest starting QBs in the league and have accomplished a lot of a 20-year span in the NFL. Brady has won six Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards, while Brees is a Super Bowl winner and the NFL's all-time passing yards leader. Here's a look at fans reacting to Brady playing catch with Brees' son.
Tom Brady throws a TD to Drew Brees’ son before walking off the field
Wholesome moment between the two QBs ❤️ @brgridiron
(via @JamesPalmerTV)pic.twitter.com/fQGcI1P8z7— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2021
Tom Brady throws a pass to Drew Brees' son before leaving the field.
Football is family 👏
(via @JamesPalmerTV)pic.twitter.com/EdSFRnz8dK— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2021
Tom Brady and Drew Brees wrap up their postgame conversation on the field, and then Brady throws a TD pass to Brees’ son. “We could’ve used you tonight!”
Two legends.
(🎥 @JamesPalmerTV)January 18, 2021
Can’t help myself to think Drew Brees last memory on that field is Tom Brady throwing a DOT to his SON in front of his WIFE pic.twitter.com/nsgfeK6TtB— DC (@DylansRawTake) January 18, 2021
Tom Brady throwing a touchdown to Drew Brees’ son is the content I’m here for— Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) January 18, 2021
pic.twitter.com/KLcP2Vi55u
This is what real champions look like.
Tom Brady Throws Touchdown Pass To Drew Brees' Son In Viral Postgame Moment https://t.co/TVevOEOx4d via @Yahoo— Floridaze (@PoolsidePal) January 18, 2021
This is what it’s all about!! @TomBrady @drewbrees #Respect https://t.co/HqPFUpqRTX— Ryan Zangrilli (@Rzangrilli) January 18, 2021
I am no statistician, but how many people have caught a TD pass from @TomBrady and @drewbrees ? Mr. Brees’ son has. #beast #classy @hodakotb https://t.co/8aKgx15v2F— The Dude Abides (@dude_cards) January 18, 2021
Two very classy gentleman after the game @drewbrees @TomBrady thank you for ALL You have done for the @NFL 🥇🥇 https://t.co/dMtJgJksDd— skivingtonsonny (@skivingtonsonny) January 18, 2021
This is heartwarming. Two of the best ever just being friends and dads. Nice to see. Good luck to @drewbrees and @TomBrady https://t.co/EKVDD5I8Hi— Kevin Backus (@KevinBackus1) January 18, 2021
This is a pretty cool scene after what was likely @drewbrees last game of his NFL career. @TomBrady throws a touchdown to Drew Bree's son! https://t.co/URZD3kUWEK— Noble Dave, Land of the Free 🍊🍊🍊 (@DaveVino) January 18, 2021
These two have written one amazing chapter for the NFL history book. Makes it even more special that they are good friends. Thanks for the memories @drewbrees and @TomBrady. https://t.co/exe8axFhVz— Jim Rhodes (@TheJimRhodes) January 18, 2021
im not crying, you're crying https://t.co/VoQWPVBTMl— B4ThePitch (@B4Mets_Yankees) January 18, 2021
This, Mr. Trump, is how you lose with grace and dignity. https://t.co/PcwSYa6YdI— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 18, 2021