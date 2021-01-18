Drew Brees Expected to Retire After Saints' Playoff Loss to Buccaneers

✖

Drew Brees may have played his final NFL game on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs, which means the Saints' 2020 season has come to an end. Before the game, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Brees will retire from the NFL after the Saints' postseason run is over. The Saints and Bucs played at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Sunday, and Glazer said it would be the last time Brees plays a game in the Saints home stadium.

After the game, Brees was asked if he will retire. "Well, I'll answer this question one time, and that is that I'm going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision," Brees said to reporters. The thought was Brees was going to retire after the 2019 season but decided to return to make another run at the Super Bowl. He was asked if he had any regrets about returning for another year.

"I would never regret it. Never," Brees stated. "No complaints, no regrets. Man, I've always tried to play this game with a great respect, and a great reverence for it. I appreciate all that this game has given to me. There are obviously so many incredible memories, so many incredible relationships that have come as a result of playing this game."

Brees was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Despite reaching the Pro Bowl in 2004 with the Chargers, Brees didn't make a name for himself until he signed with the Saints in 2006. In his first season with the Saints, Brees led the team to the NFC Championship Game while throwing for 4,418 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He would continue to put up big numbers for the Saints, which would lead to a Super Bowl win in 2009. In his career, Brees has thrown for 80,358 yards and 571 touchdowns.

"I can't speak for Drew," Saints coach Sean Payton said after the game when being asked about Brees possibly retiring. "Obviously, I would take up all of my time on your question tonight, and I do think that it's for another press conference. Obviously, he's been tremendous for this team, this city. I could go on and on. Let's wait and answer that at the right time."