Tom Brady Says Texans Firing Bill O'Brien 'Doesn't Make a Lot of Sense'

After a 0-4 start to the season, the Houston Texans made the decision to fire head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. When Tom Brady heard the news, he wasn't happy as the two worked together when they were with the New England Patriots from 2007-2011. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about O'Brien on Westwood One Radio with Jim Gray and said he doesn't understand the decision.

"It is always tough when you see that happen, especially four games into the year," Brady said as reported by Patriots Wire. "Four weeks ago everyone was so hopeful about what the season could become. You hate to see things transpire as they do. To lose a coach four games into the season, doesn't make a lot of sense to me." Brady also talked about what makes O'Brien special.

"That was really tough to see," he said. "I've known Billy a long time. I think he is a hell of a coach. I think he does a great job. He has great leadership ability and it's a very difficult part of the profession. I've thought he’s done a great job in Houston over the years. Those guys really seemed to love playing for him."

O'Brien has been the head coach of the Texans since 2014. In his six full seasons, the Texans reached the playoffs and won the AFC South four times but never got further than the divisional round. He finished with a 52-48 record in the regular season while winning two of six playoff games.

"On behalf of my family and our entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Bill O'Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise," Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "Bill's leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure. Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction. Romeo Crennel will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston."