Bill O'Brien Fired as Texans Coach and General Manager

The NFL has seen its first coaching change of the 2020 season. According to Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano of ESPN, Houston Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien has been fired by the team after a 0-4 start to the year. He has been with the team since 2014 after spending two seasons as the head coach at Penn State.

This move comes one day after the Texans suffered a 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. O'Brien has been criticized by fans and experts for the rosters moves and coaching decisions he has made over the last few years. One roster move that stands out the most is the trade of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was a big key in the team's regular-season success during the last few seasons.

After the loss to the Vikings on Sunday, O'Brien was asked if he was worried about his job status with the Texans. "All I can control is what I can control, and I've got to do a better job with the team," O'Brien said Monday as reported by ESPN. "That's obvious. And we're going to work hard to do that." Not having Hopkins doesn't help, but the Texans' defense has also been a big reason the team is struggling. ESPN mentioned Houston is the only team in the NFL not to force a turnover, and have a minus-five turnover differential.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters after the game: "At the end of the day, it is what it is," Watson said. "We're 0-4. We've just got to keep fighting, keep pushing forward, and that's it. But for me personally, I'm not going to let it take my joy. I'm going to continue to live life, continue to work my ass off, continue to come in here every day and play football. It is what it is."

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt said the team's start to the season is "terrible, "brutal" and "depressing." He also said something has to change in order for the team to turn things around. As for who will be the next Texans head coach, it's likely that the Texans assistant head coach, Romeo Crennel will step in at the interim head coach. Crennel won five Super Bowls when he was an assistant coach with the New York Giants and New England Patriots. He also was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns (2005-2008) and Kansas City Chiefs (2011-2012).