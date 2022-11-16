Tom Brady Takes Down Family Photo After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady made a significant change to his Twitter account. Fans noticed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback changed the header photo of his Twitter profile following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady had a photo of his entire family but then changed it to a photo of him in his Buccaneers uniform.

While it may seem like Brady did this because of the divorce, that may not be the only case, as mentioned by Daily Mail. Brady also changed the profile photo which was previously him with the laser eyes which is a nod to cryptocurrency. Last year, Brady and Bündchen bought an equity stake in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. But the company has been hit hard by financial issues, leading to Brady and other notable stars distancing themselves from the situation.

🚨Tom Brady has removed Gisele from his Twitter header 🚨 pic.twitter.com/7d1tbRvT7H — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) November 14, 2022

Earlier this month, Brady told reporters what his next move will be following the divorce. "I've always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here I try to do the best I could do, and that's what we all try to do," Brady said. "I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I'm no different. So just try to do the best you can do every day, and I'm certainly no different."

Gisele who? Tom Brady cuts his ex-wife, their two children and his oldest son from Twitter header https://t.co/CruWorPmiN — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 15, 2022

While things have been challenging for Brady this year, it seems like his football season is taking a positive turn. The Buccaneers have won the last two games and taken control of first place in the NFC South. But Brady knows they can play better football as they enter the second half of the season.

"I think the frustrating part is we just haven't played to the way we're capable of playing — that's for a number of different reasons," Brady told reporters last week. "This is a very important game for us — we have a bye week after this. It gives you a chance to kind of evaluate where you're at and I'd much rather evaluate being 5-5 than being 4-6. We've got to just win this game and it'll take care of that."