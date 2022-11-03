Tom Brady Reveals His Next Move Following Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady spoke to reporters for the first time since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. During a press conference on Thursday, Brady was asked: "what the last few days, the last few weeks" have been like for him? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that right he is trying to "do the best" he can on the team and when he's at home.

"I've always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here I try to do the best I could do, and that's what we all try to do," Brady said, per PEOPLE. "I'm sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I'm no different. So just try to do the best you can do everyday, and I'm certainly no different."

Bündchen filed for divorce from Brady on Oct. 28, and the divorce was finalized on the same day. Brady released a statement about the divorce, stating that their children "will continue to be the center of our world in every way." Brady went on to say that the split is "of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

On Monday, Brady, who is playing in his 23rd NFL season, appeared on the Let's Go! podcast and talked about how he's dealing with personal challenges. "I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," he said. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games." Brady has led the Buccaneers to a 3-5 record, which is the first time in his career that he is playing for a team that is two games under .500.