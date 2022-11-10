Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Caught up in FTX Crypto Fallout

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who divorced last month, are caught up in some cryptocurrency drama. According to multiple reports, the couple put a portion of Brady's wealth into FTX after announcing a partnership with the venture and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in 2021. But Binance, FTX's rival company, pulled out of a deal to acquire it, leading to Bankman-Fried to seek someone to backstop his company. Earlier this year, FTX was valued at $32 billion, according to CNBC.

"I'm sorry. That's the biggest thing. I f— up, and should have done better," Bankman-Fried tweeted. "I also should have been communicating more very recently. Transparently—my hands were tied during the duration of the possible Binance deal; I wasn't particularly allowed to say much publicly. But of course, it's on me that we ended up there in the first place."

Brady and Bündchen were featured in FTX advertisements shortly after partnering with the company. "Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities of crypto," Brady said in a statement at the time, per Sporting News. It's not clear how much the former couple put into FTX, but with a combined net worth of $650 million, it's likely they invested enough money where a loss would be significant.

"It's so important when companies pledge to give these large amounts through funds because it sets a precedent," Bündchen told Vogue earlier this year. "What made me excited about this partnership was the impact they can have. much more than anything a single individual can accomplish on their own." Bündchen also talked about working with FTX to learn more about the crypto community.

"It was all new to me, but I liken it to when we first got the internet," she said. "I remember not understanding it—I had my fax machine and wanted to hang on to my pencil and paper! There's always that period of disruption, but then the new technologies that seemed so foreign become a part of your life."

Brady will continue to focus on being the best quarterback he can be for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the FTX drama continues. It's not clear what Bündchen will do next following the divorce, but it's possible she could get back into modeling.