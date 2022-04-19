Tom Brady Explains Why He Ended NFL Retirement

✖

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in early February only to announce his return to the league in March. And while Brady can still play the game at a high level, it was a little surprising to see the superstar quarterback announce his retirement since he has accomplished everything in the league. Brady recently spoke to ESPN and explained why he's not ready to retire yet.

"At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field," Brady said. "And last year was a very bitter ending to a season and we've got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed moving forward." In 2021, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the divisional round of the playoffs, but the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams who went on to win the Super Bowl. Brady had one of the best seasons in his career in 2021, throwing for over 5,300 yards and 43 touchdowns. And he believes he can do it again in 2022.

"I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I'll always have a love for the game," Brady told ESPN. "I do think physically I'll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field." According to ESPN, Brady got the itch to play again not too long after he retired. He spoke to people in the Buccaneers organization and decided he wants to play another season. But how long will Brady play in the NFL before he's done?

"I know I don't have a lot left, I really do. I know I'm at the end of my career," Brady said. "I wish you could go forever, but it's just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it's just getting harder and harder to miss these things. Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and is entering his third season with the Buccaneers. In his 22 seasons in the NFL, Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls while winning seven of them.