Tom Brady Sparks Debate on Social Media After Ignoring NFL's Rules About Group Workouts
Tom Brady knows the COVID-19 pandemic is serious, but that's not going to stop him from working out with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates. The NFLPA has recommended players to stop with the group workouts as COVID-19 cases rise across the country. But Brady, who signed with the Bucs in March after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, is hosting workouts with his teammates in order to get ready for the 2020 season.
"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months," NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer said in his statement. In his Instagram story, Brady wrote "No excuses" when it comes to his workouts. However, with NFL players including Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott testing positive for the coronavirus, Brady's workouts have led to debates on social media.
More than half the teams in the league have players who are doing exactly the same - I understand Brady is the best QB of all time, but it doesn't seem right to continuously point to only him in headlines and not everyone else. https://t.co/qHndQzk7St— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2020
Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Dwayne Haskins, Daniel Jones, Kyle Allen, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and many other NFL players have posted their workouts.
Only Tom Brady gets mentioned in headlines.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2020
Video from last week of Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold and Kyle Allen working out together.
Should Brady be mentioned? sure, should he be the only one when Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and other stars are doing the exact same thing? nope.pic.twitter.com/5dD4nYoul0— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2020
There are over 15 QB’s conducting workouts and over 1,000 players have attended these workouts.
Why is Tom Brady’s name continuously degraded? https://t.co/fjaslypdtF— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) June 26, 2020
@TomBrady Really pathetic you continue to workout with others after the statement by the players union not to. That’s not leadership. It’s endangering others too weak to say no. Hoping you get a bad case of the virus. Well deserved.— silvernotdead (@silvernotdead) June 24, 2020
Who does this guy think he is? ... Oh, that's right, he's Tom Brady : #TomBrady again defies virus rules to work out & posts FDR quote on #Covid 'fear' https://t.co/VuHGl0rd4N— Thomas Taschinger (@PoliticalTom) June 26, 2020
I joined @Espngreeny earlier on @GetUpESPN to discuss why Tom Brady and his Bucs teammates are continuing to work out together despite the NFLPA advising against it... pic.twitter.com/U29PKDWrkm— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 24, 2020
Get off Tom Brady meats, you can workout and social distance at the same time— Michael Damion (@Mr__Noel) June 26, 2020
@TomBrady can workout with the Bucs during COVID-19 pandemic but not with the Pats OTA’s the last few seasons......okay. pic.twitter.com/hlgK9J2C9d— Kayla Merrigan (@kaylaMerrigan) June 26, 2020
tom brady barged into a coach's house and tried to workout in a park (and got thrown out) during the lockdown and now posts "the only thing we have to fear is fear itself" on insta in response to the fact that he keeps doing team practices despite the PA telling players not to.— kelli caplinger 👱🏻♀️ (@kelli__green) June 26, 2020
It’s hilarious watching all these NFL writers and reporters get so triggered over Tom Brady continuing to workout with teammates 😂🤦♂️😂 #TomBrady #NFL pic.twitter.com/Cg2GcX5zMt— In My Prime (@U_Peaked) June 26, 2020
In the midst of the worst stretch of this pandemic in Florida, Tom Brady is being embarrassingly irresponsible sending that message https://t.co/iMBRdbygoF— Matt Vautour (@MattVautour424) June 25, 2020
Tom Brady isn’t going to let anything stand in his way of developing chemistry and getting on the same page with his teammates. Tom has been leading workouts and the most recent workout was at a local high school.#sportspod #sports pic.twitter.com/El6XSj6Rot— The Dustin and Cole Podcast (@dustinandcole) June 25, 2020
Mike Evans has joined the most recent Tom Brady, #Bucs workout this morning in Tampa.
The Bucs are doing all they can to gather this much needed chemistry. #GoBucs | (🎥: @ODonnellFox13)pic.twitter.com/83SNIVbaiM— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) June 25, 2020
I smell a suspension...workoutgate— Kevin Rogers (@KRogersNH) June 26, 2020
The poor guy has been dealing with this since '01. Love you @TomBrady come back to New England 😂😂😂— Sean Mullan (@Mull1690) June 26, 2020
You might as well get used to is... we in NE had to put up with a lot of BS all the time. They just love to rag on Tom.. I don’t think it really makes a difference,he’s still great. Can’t take that away...❤️🏈🐐— Sherry Warburton (@WarburtonSherry) June 26, 2020
SI hates Brady.....what a joke— Alex Lane (@alexlane_20) June 26, 2020
He’s in a state where the virus is rampant. And the face of the league. What else would u expect?— Chris Pummill (@ChrisPummill) June 26, 2020
Brady vs everyone. pic.twitter.com/yYyDfbUjm5— Cafeteria Fraiche (@BradyFraiche) June 26, 2020