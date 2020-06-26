Tom Brady Sparks Debate on Social Media After Ignoring NFL's Rules About Group Workouts

Tom Brady knows the COVID-19 pandemic is serious, but that's not going to stop him from working out with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates. The NFLPA has recommended players to stop with the group workouts as COVID-19 cases rise across the country. But Brady, who signed with the Bucs in March after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, is hosting workouts with his teammates in order to get ready for the 2020 season.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months," NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer said in his statement. In his Instagram story, Brady wrote "No excuses" when it comes to his workouts. However, with NFL players including Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott testing positive for the coronavirus, Brady's workouts have led to debates on social media.