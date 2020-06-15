Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

On Monday, it was reported that several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the name of the players wasn't revealed, but it now looks like one of the players has been confirmed to be Ezekiel Elliott. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network talked to Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, and said the Cowboys running back recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Arceneaux told Rapoport that Eliott is currently feeling good and has not been at the team's facility as players can go there are get rehabbing done.

The Cowboys have not commented on the players testing positive for COVID-19. "Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees," the Cowboys said in a statement via Rapoport. It's unclear how Elliott contracted COVID-19. However, Elliott and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott were criticized for being at a party in April while the state of Texas was under stay-at-home orders. There were roughly 30 people at Prescott's house for a birthday celebration.

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

In a statement to Pro Football Talk, Prescott said: "I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now. To set the record straight, I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner — not a party — on Friday night."

Elliott is one of the best running backs in the NFL. He was drafted by the Cowboys No. 4 overall in 2016 and has made an immediate impact. Elliott has reached the Pro Bowl three times and led the league in rushing in 2016 and 2018. He was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2016 after rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2019, Elliott rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 scores.