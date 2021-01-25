Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Recreate Viral Celebration Video After Reaching Super Bowl LV

✖

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are still here and "ain't going nowhere." After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship, Brady went to Twitter to recreate a celebration video with Gronkowski. The video shows Brady and Gronk walking on a runway and Gronk showing off his NFC Championship shirt. It then cuts to highlights of the Bucs win over the Packers with the song "Bad Boy For Life" by P. Diddy playing in the background.

The duo did this two years ago when they were members of the New England Patriots. After the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Brady and Gronk were seen walking to the team buses with Gronk showing on his AFC Championship shirt. The interesting thing about the new version is the Bucs will face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Both Brady and Gronkowski joined the Bucs before the start of the 2020 season, Brady signed a two-year deal with the team in March while Gronk, who retired after the 2018 season, was traded to the Bucs in April after deciding he was ready to return to the NFL. Gronkowski had a solid 2020 season, catching 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. He is looking to win his fourth Super Bowl after winning three with the Patriots.

“It has matched a lot of hopes that I had coming here, big time,” Gronkowski said to reporters last week when talking about playing for the Bucs, as reported by Patriots Wire. “It’s just hard to win football games in the NFL. Just week in and week out it’s hard to win games. The main goal obviously is to always make it to the Super Bowl, but it’s hard. It’s one of the hardest things to do out there in the sports world."

Brady had an efficient first season with the Bucs. In 16 regular-season games, Brady threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 102.2 passer rating. He will be the only player in NFL history to play in 10 Super Bowls. He's also the fourth quarterback in league history to lead two different franchises to the championship game.