Social Media Makes Fun of Tom Brady After Ripping Pants During 'The Match II'

Tom Brady is human. After winning for so many years. Brady was humbled on Sunday as he lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in The Match: Champions for Charity golf event. Brady teamed up with Phil Mickelson and they couldn't catch up to Manning and Woods who jumped out to an early lead. The duo made a comeback on the back nine, but Brady was the talk of the event as he ripped his pants, which came right after he made an incredible bride shot on the seventh hole.

However, the goal was never to have a winner during The Match II because it was all about raising money for COVD-19, which they did as $20 million was raised during the event. "Phil said he was nervous, so imagine us,'' Manning said to ESPN when talking about him and Brady playing with two of the best golfers in the world. "To go behind the ropes and get in these guys' world and in the arena with them was really an incredible experience. I was not comfortable the whole time, but raising $20 million as people are going through such tough times, it's something I'll always remember and cherish.'' Here's a look at social media making fun of Brady for ripping his pants.