Social Media Makes Fun of Tom Brady After Ripping Pants During 'The Match II'
Tom Brady is human. After winning for so many years. Brady was humbled on Sunday as he lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in The Match: Champions for Charity golf event. Brady teamed up with Phil Mickelson and they couldn't catch up to Manning and Woods who jumped out to an early lead. The duo made a comeback on the back nine, but Brady was the talk of the event as he ripped his pants, which came right after he made an incredible bride shot on the seventh hole.
However, the goal was never to have a winner during The Match II because it was all about raising money for COVD-19, which they did as $20 million was raised during the event. "Phil said he was nervous, so imagine us,'' Manning said to ESPN when talking about him and Brady playing with two of the best golfers in the world. "To go behind the ropes and get in these guys' world and in the arena with them was really an incredible experience. I was not comfortable the whole time, but raising $20 million as people are going through such tough times, it's something I'll always remember and cherish.'' Here's a look at social media making fun of Brady for ripping his pants.
Pants under repair. pic.twitter.com/dURUn4WdNl— GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 24, 2020
Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess... https://t.co/PJBPyFWowI— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020
Next time I’ll make sure to be wearing my @UAGolf pants 🤦♂️ #LessonLearned https://t.co/GauGM9ZLdl— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020
Tom Brady endured the rain, split his pants on live TV & ultimately lost to Peyton Manning—all while getting shredded for his poor golf game.
After that humbling, I might actually root for him with the Bucs pic.twitter.com/jjanuDQh1c— Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) May 25, 2020
All just because I.... ripped my pants. #tombrady #thematch pic.twitter.com/odYY8s8zIN— Kate Moore (@KateMInbound) May 24, 2020
Tom Brady sinks it from the fairway then splits his pants taking the ball out of the cup 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fx97FYEwzp— Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) May 24, 2020
Hell of a shot right there by @TomBrady but you ripped your pants big fella pic.twitter.com/j1mXnBtbnG— Cory Nelson (@C_Nelson7) May 24, 2020
And Tom Brady has split his pants oops 🙊 #TheMatchMay 24, 2020
Tom Brady with the undies out on the split pants SHEESH this is the most Average Guy round of golf ever— KFC (@KFCBarstool) May 24, 2020
Somebody gonna let Tom Brady know he got a rip in his pants 😂😂#TheMatch pic.twitter.com/QXtf6ATzG2— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) May 24, 2020
Who just ripped their pants?🤔🤪 pic.twitter.com/4TspKVjmXM— Bleed blue (@Bluruls) May 25, 2020
Tom Brady’s new pants #TheMatch2 pic.twitter.com/luv1GWmAsy— Staci Speece-Rider (@Speece_Rider17) May 24, 2020
I’ve never related to Tom Brady more than seeing his pants ripped right down the ass pic.twitter.com/dOu4mqUW1t— Dill (@TheDilfredZone) May 24, 2020
Seeing Tom Brady riped his pants. pic.twitter.com/O1syuCF3C0— Kevin Uhrinek (@JJK8247174) May 24, 2020
Tom Brady really split his pants after that unbelievable shot 😅 #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/vQlkgBx0Md— Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) May 24, 2020
Ummmm..... is there a seamstress on the course? Tom Brady’s pants need some emergency assistance... 😳😂 #TheMatch2— Sage Steele (@sagesteele) May 24, 2020
Who wants to tell Tom Brady he split his pants? #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/7DCOpexj2T— Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) May 24, 2020
Tom bradys pants were soo damn tight you could see his credit card number💀— Famousss G💚💛 (@maniak_8) May 24, 2020
Tom Brady can afford better pants. pic.twitter.com/D19J6aBwA8— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 25, 2020
Tom after ripping his pants pic.twitter.com/oQOQL1ERj2— Jobin (@UGotItJobin) May 25, 2020