'The Match II': Tiger Woods' Shorts Attracted Plenty of Mockery From Fans
Despite a rainy day on the links, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning held on to win The Match II against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. While Brady got the bulk of the ribbing and joking all day, Woods did manage to find his way on people's radar. It wasn't due to his play, with fans focusing on his shorts instead.
The legendary golfer is typically dressed in his black slacks and his red shirt, though only on Sundays. The red was present in the charity game featuring the NFL stars, but Woods was wearing long black shorts instead. Some fans were caught off guard by the length, and others were surprised to see the golf pro sporting the informal look.
Given the conditions, shorts were not a bad idea. An umbrella may have been better, but each man had their golf cart and skills enough to get out of the rain before things started pouring.
Manning and Woods held a 3-up lead going into the final nine holes, but Brady helped battle back thanks to some ribbing from Charles Barkley and a birdie on the seventh hole. Mickelson did his part too, drawing within one of Woods in the final four holes. The duo held them off from there and many fans were ecstatic at the entertainment provided throughout.
Still, Woods' shorts were a highlight of the day and many fans weighed in before the end. Scroll down for some of the best observations and jokes on the legendary golfer's choice of outfit.
Is it progress or nah that Tiger has graduated from Mom Jeans to Dad Shorts? https://t.co/0iBMg4O62x— Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) May 24, 2020
Hey Tiger, 2001 called and they want their shorts back 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️#TheMatch— 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) May 24, 2020
Pretty sure Tiger Woods’ huge shorts were repurposed from Michael Jordan’s pants in the late 90s— zach ragan (@zachTNT) May 24, 2020
It’s so cool to see how resourceful Tiger is. He clearly cut his black pants into shorts so he didn’t have to get a pair. He’s incredible. pic.twitter.com/pd8ezMpmOk— Amanda Rose (@amandagolf59) May 24, 2020
Ready to launch a deep investigation into whether or not these qualify as cargo shorts on Tiger Woods. #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/SDCm5vHHty— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 24, 2020
Are these @TigerWoods shorts from 2001? Soooo long #TheMatch2 pic.twitter.com/RLpdmT5dv9— Tracy Cunningham (@tracun24) May 24, 2020
Tiger playing in them 2004 NBA shorts, those things are huge— Fack Jarrar (@JFarrar41) May 24, 2020
Tiger rocking the media pocket on those shorts.. to the delight of Dads everywhere #TheMatch— trey wingo (@wingoz) May 24, 2020
Devastated to learn that Tiger Woods wears cargo shorts.— Adam (@adamg1224) May 24, 2020
Somebody cut a few inches off @TigerWoods shorts. Looks like Nadal out there.— Ryan Harris 🦏 (@jryanharris) May 24, 2020
Tiger is wearing a v-neck and gigantic shorts and has a line beard, we've successfully gone back to 2002— Peter Berkes (@peterberkes) May 24, 2020
Time to get some shorter shorts @TigerWoods welcome to 2020— Layton Sheets (@laysheets) May 24, 2020