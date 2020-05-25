'The Match II': Tiger Woods' Shorts Attracted Plenty of Mockery From Fans

Despite a rainy day on the links, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning held on to win The Match II against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. While Brady got the bulk of the ribbing and joking all day, Woods did manage to find his way on people's radar. It wasn't due to his play, with fans focusing on his shorts instead.

The legendary golfer is typically dressed in his black slacks and his red shirt, though only on Sundays. The red was present in the charity game featuring the NFL stars, but Woods was wearing long black shorts instead. Some fans were caught off guard by the length, and others were surprised to see the golf pro sporting the informal look.

(Photo: Mike Ehrmann, Getty)

Given the conditions, shorts were not a bad idea. An umbrella may have been better, but each man had their golf cart and skills enough to get out of the rain before things started pouring.

Manning and Woods held a 3-up lead going into the final nine holes, but Brady helped battle back thanks to some ribbing from Charles Barkley and a birdie on the seventh hole. Mickelson did his part too, drawing within one of Woods in the final four holes. The duo held them off from there and many fans were ecstatic at the entertainment provided throughout.

Still, Woods' shorts were a highlight of the day and many fans weighed in before the end.