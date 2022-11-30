Tom Brady Reveals Why He's Been Losing Sleep — and It's Not His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is not sleeping very well, and it's not because of the divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on the Let's Go! podcast that he is having sleepless nights because the team is struggling this NFL season. The Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, dropping their record to 5-6.

"I have not slept great as you can only imagine," he said on the podcast, per Hola! Sunday's loss was especially tough for Brady since the Buccaneers were leading 17-10 with just 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Browns tied the game before the end of regulation and scored a touchdown with just 19 seconds remaining in overtime. It's the first time in Brady's stored career that he lost a game when leading by seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation, according to CBS Sports.

"It is your fault when you lose, and you take it personally when you lose. And you shouldn't sleep at night when you lose," Brady said. "You should only think about what you need to do to help the team more, and that's what I lay in bed at night after games thinking about," Brady went on to say "Obviously there are challenges every year. Everyone has unique challenges on and off the field, and you work as hard as you can with the circumstances that are presented before you."

The good news for Brady and the Buccaneers is despite the losing record, they are in first place in the NFC South because the rest of the teams in the division are also struggling. And Brady is having a solid season statistically, throwing for 3,051 yards 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. But when it comes down to it, Brady does not like to lose, which is one of the reasons why he has won seven Super Bowls in his career.

"I'm just about to that 24-hour mark and after that I'll start thinking about what this week is about to bring. It was a tough loss for our team," Brady said, per Fox News. "We did a lot of good things and obviously there were plenty of things we did poorly. And ultimately it just leads to a very difficult road loss. No one can afford road losses this time of the year. We certainly can't. But we're gonna keep fighting our tails off like we have all season."