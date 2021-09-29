Tom Brady Reveals the Phone Call That ‘Changed My Life’

Tom Brady has had a lot of success in his NFL career. But there is one phone call he took that changed his life forever. In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Brady reveals who was on the phone call and why it was one that made a major impact on his personal life.

“The one call that changed my life was from my friend Ed, who called me one day and said, ‘I know this girl and—I think you should call her,’” Brady said. “I called her, and she ended up being the love of my life.” Of course, Brady is referring to his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as they have been married for 12 years and have two kids together. But Brady mentioned that when he tried to call Bundchen, things didn’t go as planned.

“She didn’t pick up, actually. I had to leave a voicemail,” Brady revealed. Everything turned out fine as Brady now has a very happy family. And with the COVID-19 pandemic making an impact on the entire world, Brady revealed the one thing he learned about family life during quarantine.

“That we loved our time at the lunch table, breakfast. We had so many meals together,” Brady said. “That was something in our fast-paced lives that we missed. I got to see my family grow and talk about different things on a day-to-day basis.” Brady’s family is very supportive of his career, but this week is very big for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. On Sunday night, Brady will return to New England to face the Patriots. He spent his first 20 seasons with the AFC East team before signing a contract with the Buccaneers in March 2020. Because of the impact, Brady made in New England which includes winning six Super Bowls, Sunday’s game is one of the most anticipated games in NFL history.

“I’m not going to necessarily reminisce,” Brady said when talking about the game on the podcast Let’s Go!. “I don’t think this is the moment for that. I’ll have plenty of opportunities to reminisce about my football career — none of it, none of which I really care to do right now because I’m so much in the moment. I’m not going to be thinking about 20 years of history. I’m going to be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game coming off a really tough loss.”