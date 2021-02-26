Gisele Bundchen Dedicates Sweet Message to Tom Brady on Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

✖

Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram to share a sweet post in honor of her and her husband Tom Brady's 12th wedding anniversary. The former Victoria's Secret model shared a series of photos of the pair over the years. In a lengthy caption, Bundchen noted how the pair have "grown so much together" and that there is "no one" that she would rather spend her life with.

"Happy anniversary my love! I can't believe it's already been 12 years!" she started her post. "We have gone through so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more than you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with then you! Te amo [red hard emoji]." The Brazilian native proceeded to translate her caption in Portuguese — something she does often since she is bilingual.

Brady, who recently won the Super Bowl for the first time as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also took to social media to celebrate their more-than-decade-long union. In the photo that he posted, the NFL player shared a photo of their family after he won his sixth Super Bowl. "Happy anniversary!!!" he wrote. "I couldn't have imagined a better wife and partner than you [Gisele Bundchen] when I said 'I do'. 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know. You always do what's right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I??"

While the couple are rather private about their relationship, Bundchen opened about not only her life, but their love story in her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. Inside the book, she revealed how the two have divided their schedules and opens up about their healthy diet — something Brady credits to lasting so long in the league. Something she discussed was they opened up about their plans for life after football and modeling, and at the time of when they said "I do" Brady intended to retire in 2016, however, he has surpassed his goal by almost a decade.

After winning yet another Super Bowl, fans have been eager to learn what he eats to stay in shape and look so young. He admitted that he sticks to a gluten-free diet, consuming all organic foods and does not eat white sugar or white flour. He also does not drink coffee and even avoids certain vegetables such as nightshades including tomatoes and eggplants. Finally, dairy is not something he consumes and he makes sure keep hydrated drinking a gallon of water a day.