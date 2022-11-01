Tom Brady Speaks out About Gisele Bündchen Divorce in New Podcast Episode

Tom Brady divorced his wife Gisele Bündchen last week, and while it's a tough situation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, he's happy he can move on and focus on his family. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, Brady talked about the challenges he has dealt with this season.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady said. "Obviously the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games. So that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."

Jim Gray, the host of the Let's Go! podcast, then asked Brady if it was hard to compartmentalize between the two. "Well, I think that's what being a professional is," Brady said. "I've dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people. So it's, I think the interesting thing for a football player, or an athlete in general, is, you know, you're out there, I always say we're not actors.

"Even though we're on TV, you know, that is our real self out there. We're trying to do our best. That's how people really have gotten to know me over the years, by being on TV. And that is an authentic self that's out there to compete with my teammates every day. And you're giving all you can to the team and, you know, everyone's going through different things."

The 2022 season has been a tough one for Brady as the Buccaneers are currently 3-5 on the year. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has put up strong numbers, completing 66% of his passes while throwing for 2,267 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception with a 92.4 passer rating.