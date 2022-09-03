Tom Brady Reportedly 'Sad' Amid Marriage Issues With Gisele, Focusing on Being 'Super Dad'

Tom Brady's reported reaction to his drama with his wife Gisele Bundchen is sadness, especially in the wake of her alleged departure from the U.S. to Costa Rica. Despite this, the future hall of famer and NFL icon is focused on being a "super dad" to the couple's children, Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack, the 15-year-old son he shares with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynihan.

According to Page Six, Bundchen left her home with Brady to head to Costa Rica. A motivating factor is the alleged arguments the couple has been having, reportedly over his surprising decision to un-retire from the NFL. He is still in Tampa, rejoining the Buccaneers after a period away to deal with his issues.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in epic fight over his NFL return https://t.co/ATjkrKFc8x pic.twitter.com/C7dhVltM5Q — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2022

"He's very sad at the moment. Friends know they've had a serious disagreement this time. It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she's leaving him, but in the past, they've always made up. But maybe this time it is more serious," a source told Page Six about the situation. "He's with the kids, and is just trying to be super dad."

Monday saw Brady share Benjamin and Vivian heading out to their first day of school, with the football star sharing the moment on Instagram. He also hinted at his issues when he returned to the team training camp after 11 days away.

"It's all personal ... everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s-t going on," Brady told the media.

Page Six continues, expanding on the reasons behind their alleged arguments. "There's been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids," the source told the outlet. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."

The source also adds that Bundchen has that "Brazilian heat," which is the explanation for the former model's "hot-headed" nature. But in the past, Brady had spoken about how his wife felt being the one working at home while he played football.

"She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house," Brady said. "She wasn't satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that. Her point was, 'Well, yeah, of course this works for you. It all works for you. But it doesn't work for me.'"

And that line comes from before he returned to play football a few months after retiring. You can see where the anger might lie if the reports are to be believed.