Tom Brady Reacts to Patrick Mahomes Giving Fan Super Bowl Trophy During Parade

Patrick Mahomes enjoyed himself at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade. A video surfaced of him taking pictures with the fans and Lombardi Trophy before handing the trophy to a fan. When seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady saw the video, he reacted in the best way possible.

"Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me," Brady wrote on Twitter while tagging Mahomes in the tweet. Brady is no stranger to partying hard during a Super Bowl victory celebration. When Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2021, he caused a stir when he tossed the Lombardi Trophy across the water from one boat to another. The team had a boat parade that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When Brady appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden shortly after the incident he admitted to not being in the right frame of mind.

This man Patrick mahomes was so wasted bro gave the fan the Super Bowl trophy 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/w5bms5Ju78 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 16, 2023

"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, 'This seems really fun to do,'" Brady said, as reported by ESPN. "Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there's a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. ... I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I'm so happy that [tight end] Cam [Brate caught it]."

Mahomes didn't mean to give the trophy to a fan but did earn the right to enjoy himself. Along with helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, the 27-year-old quarterback was named Super Bowl MVP for throwing three touchdowns in the game. And a few days before the Super Bowl, Mahomes won the NFL MVP award for the second time in his young career.

"It's hard it hasn't even sunk in I don't even think yet. I mean, I appreciate it," Mahomes told reporters after the game on Sunday. "I appreciate it because of the failures. I mean the failure of losing a Super Bowl and losing the AFC championship game and gives you a greater appreciation to be standing here as a champion. Luckily, I'm going to Disneyland now, so I have Disney World and Disneyland crossed off and they will have to make some more parks so I can go around everywhere and do a world tour."