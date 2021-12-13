Tom Brady Reaches 2 Historic Records in Buccaneers’ Win Over Bills

Tom Brady has once again made history, on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback completed 31 passes and threw two touchdowns to lead his team over the Buffalo Bills 33-27 in overtime. Brady threw the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime and now has 700 career passing TDs (including playoffs). And his 31 completions give him 7,156 for his career, passing Drew Brees for the most in NFL history.

“It’s pretty rare, you know? But it was very cool,” Brady told reporters when talking about the touchdown pass, per NFL.com. “I’d much rather not have it come down to that, but, in the end, they all count the same, you know? And we got to learn from it and we got to move on and, obviously, we’re playing for a division championship next week which is pretty exciting for all of us.”

The Buccaneers made sure to get the ball after wide receiver Breshard Perriman caught the TD pass and toss it to the ground. Brady told reporters he’s not sure that what the procedure is when it comes to keeping multiple balls for multiple milestones.

“I don’t know, man. I’m not sure,” Brady said, per ESPN. “I don’t think about those things. People kinda tell me they happen. That’s pretty cool. I keep some jerseys and stuff like that. … It’s just amazing to have people share in all those great accomplishments, but obviously to me, I feel like they’re all team awards anyway.

“Anyone that ever caught a touchdown pass, they’re part of something pretty cool in NFL history, anyone that had a completion for that matter; and obviously the guys that came before me — Dan Marino, Peyton [Manning] and Drew, some other incredible players that I always looked up to. So it was a great moment.”

The 2021 season has been a memorable one for Brady along with reaching 700 career passing TD and being the all-time leader in completions, Brady overtook Brees’ NFL record for career passing yards (80,358). He already holds the record for most passing touchdowns in the regular season with 617. Brady has led the Buccaneers to a 10-3 record which puts them in a good place to defend their Super Bowl title.