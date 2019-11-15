Tom Brady Says It’s ‘Pretty Cool’ Colin Kaepernick Is Getting Private NFL Workout

Tom Brady would love to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL. While appearing on Westwood One Radio with Jim Gray this week, Brady was asked about Kaepernick getting a private workout hosted by the league this weekend. He said it was “pretty cool” he’s getting to chances to show the NFL what he still can do. Despite Kaepernick not playing in three years, Brady feels like he can still play in the NFL.

“I think being a pro quarterback is very challenging in and of itself,” Brady told Gray. “To have time off is a challenge, but Colin’s overcome a lot of challenges in his career, and he’s always found a way to produce. He’s very mentally tough, and I think it’s pretty cool that he’s getting that opportunity.”

And he might get that opportunity with the Patriots. It was announced on Thursday the Pats are one of the 11 teams that will be attending Kapernicck’s workouts. Along with New England being in Atlanta this weekend, the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Falcons will see Kaepernick in action.

If a team like the Patriots decided to sign Kaepernick, it will likely be for the 2020 season since there are only seven weeks remaining in 2019. Another interesting thing about that is Brady is a free agent after this year, though he’s not sure what the future holds for him.

“That is the great part for me — I don’t know,” Brady said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show last month. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, which was the same year he started protesting during the national anthem by taking a knee. He led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012 and the NFC Championship game in 2013.