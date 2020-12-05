Tom Brady Marks Vivian's 8th Birthday With Sweet Tribute: 'You Are So Loved'

✖

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the middle of the bye week and get to enjoy their time away from the football field. The veteran quarterback is taking advantage of the opportunity by celebrating an important milestone. He wished daughter Vivian a happy eighth birthday.

Brady posted a photo on Instagram that showed Vivian and Benjamin, 10, sitting outside with their arms around each other. "HBD 8th birthday Vivi! You are the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for! You are so loved (and always protected by your big brothers)! [heart emoji]" Brady wrote on Instagram.

Gisele Bundchen also celebrated their daughter's birthday with a post of her own. She showed herself holding hands with Vivian and kissing her on the forehead. "Happy birthday my little sunshine!" Bundchen wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Brady responded by calling Vivian their "little girlie girl."

The Girlie Girl nickname is actually one that Brady has used before. He previously referred to her this way in 2019 with another birthday post. He said that "our sweet Girlie Girl turns 7. What a great year it has been. We love you Vivi" in an Instagram post showing Vivian in front of a chest lined with photographs.

Brady has long celebrated the birthdays of his children with messages on social media. December, in particular, is a busy month for the veteran quarterback. Vivian's birthday is on Dec. 5 while Benjamin's birthday is on Dec. 10. Brady's oldest child, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, has a birthday in August.

December is traditionally a busy month for Brady given that he is always in the midst of a playoff run. However, he has still found ways to balance focusing on football while simultaneously showering his family with love and attention. Although Brady did previously explain to reporters how Bundchen is the primary reason for his success.

"The last couple years, it's been really great for me to spend the offseason with them and, you know, really fill up that bucket and give them the time, love, and support that they need," Brady told reporters during training camp in 2019. "You know, because when I'm here doing my thing, my wife's gotta hold down the fort, and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams."