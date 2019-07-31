Tom Brady Shares How Gisele Bundchen Makes Him a Better QB and Dad

Tom Brady may be the most famous person in the NFL, if not all of sports — but he is not one to forget what really matters: being eternally grateful for a loving and supportive wife.

The quarterback of the New England Patriots met with the media on Wednesday morning to answer any questions that he could about the upcoming season. During this conversation, he was asked about leaving his family for yet another training camp and how he manages this difficult process. Brady responded by explaining that continuing his career wouldn’t be possible without his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

“The last couple years, it’s been really great for me to spend the offseason with them and, you know, really fill up that bucket and give them the time, love, and support that they need. You know, because when I’m here doing my thing, my wife’s gotta hold down the fort, and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams.

Surprise!!! Tom Brady spoke to the media today. Here’s him talking about focusing on gaining strength this offseason & prioritizing his family. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/VXeKA68NMd — Sierra Goodwill (@SierraGoodwill) July 31, 2019

“And I feel like it’s my responsibility as a husband to do the same for her. She’s happy when I get back to football because she knows how happy I am. It was a great offseason, but now it’s time for football, and I think everyone in our family is prepared for that.”

As Brady enters an astounding 20th season in the NFL, it’s easy to view him as the unbreakable warrior that will never retire. After all, he’s been counted down and out multiple times due to his age or injuries. And yet, Brady continues to produce for the New England Patriots while leading the team to multiple appearances in the playoffs.

That being said, it can’t go unnoticed that Bundchen is the one ensuring that the household is running smoothly while Brady is gone for months on end. Between training camp beginning and Brady inevitably leading the Patriots to yet another Super Bowl, he is busy with football from late July until early February. That’s a massive amount of time to be away from his family.

Yes, Brady will still see his wife and children throughout the season; he’s not leaving for another country without a return trip home. But he is an NFL quarterback, which means that he generally leaves for work before dawn and arrives home well after the sun sets in the evening. That schedule does not leave much time for his family.

As Brady explained, Bundchen is his rock, and she is the one that makes his NFL career successful. Winning Super Bowl rings is a nice perk to the job, but achieving this feat isn’t possible without Bundchen.