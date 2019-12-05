Tom Brady Celebrates ‘Girlie Girl’ Daughter Vivian’s 7th Birthday With Heartwarming Message

Thursday, Dec. 5 is a very special day for New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen as it’s their daughter, Vivian’s birthday. In celebration of the big day, Brady and Bundchen sent birthday messages to their only daughter on each other’s Instagram accounts, with Brady posting a photo of the second grader alongside a caption that read, “Our sweet Girlie Girl turns 7. What a great year it has been. We love you Vivi.”

Bundchen also posted a heartwarming message: “Happy birthday, my sunshine. I am so lucky to be your mother! Thank you for brightening each day of our lives. We love you so much!”

A number of fans and celebrity friends commented on their posts, many taking to Brady’s comments section to celebrate with the family of five. Former Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown sent out a bunch of heart emojis to his star quarterback, while actor Mark Wahlberg posted emojis that included a heart and prayer hands.

“Having a 7 yr old girlie girl is way better than having 7 Super Bowl rings!! Happy birthday Vivi!” added a fan.

Another fan showed love to Brady for showing love to his daughter: “Happy birthday Vivi! You’re a good dude and a great dad [Tom Brady] Keep grinding out there…I believe in you and the team. LETS GO!!!!!”

As for Bundchen’s post, one fan is convinced that Vivan looks more like her mother. “Love these pictures. Your mini-me. Love you both. Happy Birthday, ViVi,” they wrote.

Another fan believes Bundchen and Vivian are twins: “What a doll. Just like her mommy! Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter.”

Brady and Bundchen are very busy individuals, but they always make time for their kids. Brady talked about his marriage on the E! show In the Room and revealed the most challenging part about his relationship with Bundchen.

“We’re very ambitious people,” Brady said. “A lot of times I’m going in one direction, she’s going the other and its ships passing in the night. I’m going to football, she’s got things she’s doing and by the way, the kids. I think we have to make sure we take time for one another. If you want it to get better and improve, you got to communicate.”

Brady will look to end the week with a win as the New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.