Shannon Sharpe Rips Tom Brady for Not Shaking Jared Goff's Hand After Loss

Shannon Sharpe took aim at Tom Brady for what he didn't do on Monday night. After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, Brady, headed straight to the locker room instead of shaking Jared Goff's hand. That didn't sit well with Sharpe and went after Brady on Twitter.

"I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing," Sharpe wrote. "Yet, he knows every QB after he wins. Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive and it’s time to call his A— out on it." This isn't the first time Brady has not shaken a QB's hand after a loss. The six-time Super Bowl champion did the same thing when he lost to Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Brady ghosted Foles again this year when the Bucs lost to the Chicago Bears.

In October, Brady explained why he didn't shake Foles hand. "I didn’t even think about that," Brady said as reported by TampaBay.com. "I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ. I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that. Sometimes I run off the field, sometimes I haven’t. Sometimes if I have a personal relationship, like I have with Drew and Justin and Aaron over the years…I don’t know, I don’t think it’s anything particular other than I have great admiration for Nick and I think he’s a hell of a player."

Fans may not agree with Brady not thinking about it because has made an effort to shake hands with Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and the other quarterbacks he has beaten over the years. But ultimately, what matters for Brady is winning, and Monday's loss puts them two games being the New Orleans Saints for the divisional lead with only five games left on the schedule.

Goff would have loved to shake Brady's hand, but getting the win was the No. 1 goal and he did just that. The Rams are now 7-3 on the year and currently have the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They are looking to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.