Tom Brady Teases First Photo in Buccaneers Uniform

When Tom Brady signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans immediately anticipated the first time he would put on his new uniform. That day is nearly here. The former New England Patriots quarterback partnered with his new team to tease the official reveal.

The Buccaneers started the interaction with a photo on Twitter. The image showed the outlines of a player in a No. 12 jersey. Shadows covered the player's face, but the fans knew it was Brady. The Buccaneers asked when they should release the first photo of the six-time Super Bowl champion in his jersey. Brady simply responded by saying, "Tomorrow."

When should we release the first photos of @TomBrady in a Bucs uniform? 👀 pic.twitter.com/UjeG3CJk1v — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 15, 2020

"Wish you the best thank you for 20 great year's," one Patriots fan wrote on Twitter. The Buccaneers fans expressed excitement after Brady teased the reveal, but those that root for the Patriots had a very different outlook. They proclaimed that Tuesday would be the worst day of their lives.

If 2020 was a traditional year, Brady would have already revealed his new look. He would have shown up at the team facility and potentially participated in Organized Team Activities. Granted, the veteran QB has shied away from these workouts during the latter half of his career in order to be with his wife and children, but he still would have participated in some type of special unveiling.

OTAs did not take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which forced teams to adopt virtual meetings in lieu of physical ones. Brady participated in some offseason training, but he did not do so with his new coaches or many of his teammates. He has spent more time in the backyard of Derek Jeter's Tampa home running drills. Although Brady did work with Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' son recently.

The coaches, on the other hand, returned to the Buccaneers' facility on Monday as part of the ongoing return to work amid the pandemic. Bruce Arians and his staff donned masks and grabbed safety kits filled with hand sanitizer, gloves and daily health questionnaires. Once they took their temperatures, they entered the building to start work. The coaches dealt with some changes to the facility, such as one-way halls, but this was the first step toward getting the team back into the building. Showing off Brady's jersey is another step toward normalcy.