Tom Brady Jabbed at by Boston Mayor After Leaving the Patriots

Tom Brady is no longer the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots, and the Boston mayor decided to take a jab at him. Earlier this month the six-time Super Bowl champion was booted out a closed park in Tampa, Florida. When Boston Mayor Marty Walsh heard the news, he ribbed Brady for the incident.

"See, if Tom Brady stayed, there's some exceptions I would make," Walsh said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, per MSN. And, having Tom Brady throw a football, I probably would have maybe looked the other way on that one. But, he goes to Tampa Bay and that's what he gets!" The good news for Brady is that the Tampa mayor issued an apology to Brady after learning he was kicked out of a local park. The Tampa mayor also welcomed Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the city as they are now members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived — not the best first impression," Mayor Jane Castor wrote to Brady, who wasn't cited for the park incident. "But given my law enforcement background, I couldn't help but have someone investigate the G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm — no foul, and thanks for being a good sport." Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs in March, and Gronkowski was traded to the team earlier this month. This past weekend Brady sent a message to Bucs fans while joking about the Park incident.

"I'm so happy to be in Tampa Bay and I wanted to say, thank you guys for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms — outside of getting kicked out of the park the other day," Brady said in a video posted by the Buccaneers on Twitter. "I'm so excited to be a Buc. We have an incredibly exciting season ahead. I can't wait 'til we can get together as a team, start our practices and start working hard to improve. There's a lot of work to be put in between now and the start of the season. But I'm looking forward to seeing you guys at Raymond James (Stadium) in a couple short months. I can promise you that. So stay safe everyone and let's go Bucs!"

Brady spent 20 seasons in New England. Along with winning six Super Bowls, Brady was named Super Bowl MVP four times and NFL MVP three times. In December, Brady was named to the NFL100th Anniversary All-Time Team.