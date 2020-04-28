Tampa Mayor Issues Apology to Tom Brady After Being Kicked out of Park

✖

Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, Florida, had to set things right with Tom Brady. Earlier this month, Brady was working out at a park in the city, but he was kicked out by a city worker because the park was closed. Along with that and Brady accidentally walking into the wrong house while searching for the home of Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, things haven't been going great for the four-time Super Bowl MVP. Castor decided to officially welcome Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Tampa apologized to Brady for the park incident.

"Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived -- not the best first impression," Castor wrote to Brady, who wasn't cited for the park incident. "But given my law enforcement background, I couldn't help but have someone investigate the G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm -- no foul, and thanks for being a good sport." Castor also mentioned Brady's new nickname - Tampa Brady. She said if he leads the Bucs to a Super Bowl win, she might have a new proposal for him. "Tom, it's Tampa Bay," Castor wrote. "You win us a Super Bowl and we'll discuss Tampa Brady."

Regardless of the park and home incident, Brady is excited to be a member of the Bucs after spending 20 seasons with the Patriots. With the coronavirus pandemic currently going on in the country, there's a chance the NFL season could be delayed. Brady still wanted to send a message to Bucs fans to get them ready for the 2020 season.

"I'm so happy to be in Tampa Bay and I wanted to say, thank you guys for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms -- outside of getting kicked out of the park the other day," Brady said in a video posted by the Buccaneers on Twitter. "I'm so excited to be a Buc. We have an incredibly exciting season ahead. I can't wait 'til we can get together as a team, start our practices and start working hard to improve. There's a lot of work to be put in between now and the start of the season. But I'm looking forward to seeing you guys at Raymond James (Stadium) in a couple short months. I can promise you that. So stay safe everyone and let's go Bucs!"