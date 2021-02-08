Tom Brady Receives Backlash for Not Wearing a Face Mask at Super Bowl 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady is receiving a lot of backlash online for not wearing a face mask at the 2021 Super Bowl. Brady was caught on camera now wearing a mask as he entered the stadium for the big game — which is available to stream for free — while most of his teammates were masked-up. Some have also claimed that he may have been unmasked on the sidelines as well, but that is unconfirmed.

The situation has been very controversial, due to the current coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 can be deadly to some portions of the public, especially those with certain pre-existing conditions, and therefore make wearing is strongly encouraged by healthcare professionals. "Considering everything happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask. I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry," tweeted journalist David Korman. Scroll down to see more reactions from Super Bowl watchers who are upset over Brady's maskless appearance.