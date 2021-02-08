Tom Brady Receives Backlash for Not Wearing a Face Mask at Super Bowl 2021

By Stephen Andrew

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady is receiving a lot of backlash online for not wearing a face mask at the 2021 Super Bowl. Brady was caught on camera now wearing a mask as he entered the stadium for the big game — which is available to stream for free — while most of his teammates were masked-up. Some have also claimed that he may have been unmasked on the sidelines as well, but that is unconfirmed.

The situation has been very controversial, due to the current coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 can be deadly to some portions of the public, especially those with certain pre-existing conditions, and therefore make wearing is strongly encouraged by healthcare professionals. "Considering everything happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask. I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry," tweeted journalist David Korman. Scroll down to see more reactions from Super Bowl watchers who are upset over Brady's maskless appearance.

"Saw Tom Brady arrive not wearing a mask," one upset fan tweeted. "He's an arrogant guy. Many don't like him for that reason."

"There is something just so unattractive about that level of arrogance & disregard," someone else said.

"A Real MVP would have worn a mask. Tom Brady is a Disrespectful Jerk!!!! And just so you know he won’t be visiting the White House even if invited. I don’t care how good you are on the field, his character off the field is bad," another person wrote.

"No one has to wear a mask in Florida," someone lamented. "Entitlement has a weird way of showing itself."

"Doesn’t he have small children too?" one Twitter user asked. "At least do it for them so you don’t bring anything back to them."

"I've never cared one way or the other about Tom Brady, until he walked into the stadium without a mask," a Super Bowl watcher said. "The guy that almost lost his parents to covid.... What a POS!"

"You just know Tom Bradys reason for not wearing a mask on the sidelines is i CaN’t BrEaThE i HaVe A mEdIcAl CoNdItIon," one last person tweeted sarcastically.

