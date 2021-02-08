Tom Brady Receives Backlash for Not Wearing a Face Mask at Super Bowl 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady is receiving a lot of backlash online for not wearing a face mask at the 2021 Super Bowl. Brady was caught on camera now wearing a mask as he entered the stadium for the big game — which is available to stream for free — while most of his teammates were masked-up. Some have also claimed that he may have been unmasked on the sidelines as well, but that is unconfirmed.
The situation has been very controversial, due to the current coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 can be deadly to some portions of the public, especially those with certain pre-existing conditions, and therefore make wearing is strongly encouraged by healthcare professionals. "Considering everything happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask. I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry," tweeted journalist David Korman. Scroll down to see more reactions from Super Bowl watchers who are upset over Brady's maskless appearance.
What’s Tom doing without a damn mask? 🤔 https://t.co/Om11kCCnpw— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 7, 2021
"Saw Tom Brady arrive not wearing a mask," one upset fan tweeted. "He's an arrogant guy. Many don't like him for that reason."
Tom Brady could have used his platform to wear a mask and be a role model for responsible behavior. But nooooooo, he had to be a maskhole. #SuperBowl— lisa hendricks (@MsLisaHendricks) February 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/llPCzhr1zs
"There is something just so unattractive about that level of arrogance & disregard," someone else said.
@TomBrady That’s why people don’t like him! Be a role model & put on a damn mask! https://t.co/PrOlV6NwI8— namra1 (@namra1) February 8, 2021
"A Real MVP would have worn a mask. Tom Brady is a Disrespectful Jerk!!!! And just so you know he won't be visiting the White House even if invited. I don't care how good you are on the field, his character off the field is bad," another person wrote.
He may be a great quarterback, but he could be less of a selfish jerk and put on a damn mask. Terrible role model. pic.twitter.com/nLK7hawdvT— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) February 8, 2021
"No one has to wear a mask in Florida," someone lamented. "Entitlement has a weird way of showing itself."
This is when it’s definitely okay to call someone
A Prick!
Yep, Tom Brady - that’s you.
wear a GD Mask!
Really @NFL - Bubble exclusions? And your paying him?
You got this backwards!— Skel53 (@Skel531) February 8, 2021
"Doesn't he have small children too?" one Twitter user asked. "At least do it for them so you don't bring anything back to them."
I wonder if the 7th ring comes with an N95 mask. @NFL @TomBrady #bradybias— Kelleeewithan_eye (@kelliannfowle) February 8, 2021
"I've never cared one way or the other about Tom Brady, until he walked into the stadium without a mask," a Super Bowl watcher said. "The guy that almost lost his parents to covid.... What a POS!"
Am I more annoyed at Tom Brady for not wearing a mask at the SuperBowl, or Uber Eats for having the AUDACITY to “promote local restaurants” like their entire business model isn’t made to suck them dry?
Restaurant workers LOATHE Uber Eats. Call in your own Togo order. Plz.— kat-writes✌🏻 (@kat__writes) February 8, 2021
"You just know Tom Bradys reason for not wearing a mask on the sidelines is i CaN't BrEaThE i HaVe A mEdIcAl CoNdItIon," one last person tweeted sarcastically.